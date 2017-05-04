Rain coming for Triangle, and forecasters keep a wary eye on storm potential

Weather forecasters this morning are keeping their eyes on a low-pressure system that is expected to drop between 1 and 2 inches of rain on the Triangle late today and overnight, but a bigger worry is the chance for severe winds or even tornado formation.
The National Weather Service posted a “marginal” risk of severe thunderstorms over North Carolina, but data later in the day could change that, the forecasters said.
“We’re worried less about flooding than severe weather,” NWS Raleigh meteorologist Brandon Vincent said.
Rain from the system, which is driving east with a cold front, is more likely to fall over a period of several hours, which reduces the likelihood of flash flooding, Vincent said.
Flood warnings remain in effect, however, for the Tar River at Tarboro and for several communities along the Neuse River because of rains last week that fells for days and covered entire river basins.
Vincent said the weather system had not been forecast to produce rain in the Southeast on Wednesday, but it did, and that added warmth and energy to the air moving toward North Carolina. Warmer air has more potential for tornadoes and damaging winds, he said.
A statement issued by the weather service’s Raleigh office early this morning said, “Several rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected out ahead and along the cold front later this afternoon through tonight, and into Friday morning. A few of the thunderstorms may become strong to locally severe overnight, with the primary hazard of isolated damaging wind gusts.”
ABC11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker said rain was likely to pop up after 1 or 2 p.m. ahead of the main storm system.
“It could go severe with some gusty winds, so we will have to watch that for the overnight hours,” Schwenneker said.
