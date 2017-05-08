Minor flooding continues along Neuse River

More than 2.5 million gallons of water per minute are flowing out of the Falls Lake dam, causing flooding downstream along the Neuse River in Johnston County and Kinston. More rain could be on the way.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opened up the dam to bring down the lake levels after the recent rains that caused flooding across the region.
Stacy Beard, spokeswoman for the Town of Clayton, said Monday morning that no roads are impacted by the flooding. “It’s just parts of our greenway that run along the river,” she said in an email.
“Looks like we’ll stay this way for the rest of the week,” she said.
Flood stage for the Neuse in Clayton is 9 feet. The river rose above the flood mark Saturday and the U.S. Geological Survey forecasts the river will stay around 10 feet for the rest of the week.
Smithfield is in a similar boat. The Neuse rose above minor flood stage in Smithfield on Friday and is forecast to stay at about the same level for the rest of the week.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Raleigh say more rain is on the way this week. Monday will be clear and cool, forecasters say, but more storms could move through Tuesday and Wednesday.
