Cindy’s latest forecast track is good news for Triangle and NC

The weekend ahead in North Carolina might not end up so soggy after all.
As Tropical Storm Cindy formed and approached the Gulf Coast, local forecasters had warned that the storm could dump more rain on already-saturated conditions and cause North Carolina rivers and streams to flood.
But after Cindy made landfall near the Louisiana-Texas border early Thursday, the storm has been downgraded to a tropical depression and the National Weather Service Raleigh office has issued a brighter outlook. The office’s forecast from Friday to Sunday shows a half-inch or less of rain, except in isolated areas where thunderstorms hit.
“It’s still far out to say how much we’ll get because some models are showing (Cindy) cooling off,” said meteorologist Kathleen Carroll. “For all we know, it could end up being a dry, cold frontal passage. I would say there’s still a chance we could see rain ... but it’s definitely not going to be like a (Hurricane) Matthew, where we got it coming into North Carolina straight out of the ocean. It will be a pretty typical cold front type of event.”
Cindy crossed the coast between Cameron, La., and Port Arthur, Texas. about 4 a.m. Eastern time. As of 10 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said the storm was about 165 miles northwest of Morgan City, La., with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.
With the storm inland, projections show it weakening further to a post-tropical storm by tonight.
Heavy rainfall is still in the forecast for states along Cindy’s latest path toward central Tennessee, where it is expected to arrive Friday. Some areas in the most affected states could see a total of 15 inches of rain by the time the storm runs its course.
Tornadoes are also possible through Thursday night from the lower Mississippi and Tennessee Valley regions to the central Gulf Coast, the hurricane center reported.
Matching early forecasts, Cindy is expected to be absorbed by a cold front sweeping from the west by Saturday or Sunday.
Carroll said the Triangle area may not see rains from Cindy’s aftermath until Friday night or early Saturday.
“It doesn’t look like it will drop anything like it is down in the Gulf Coast,” Carroll said. “It will be the usual chance for showers and storms.”
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
