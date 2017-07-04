Fourth of July weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, heavy rain possible

Those celebrating America’s independence might want to bring a raincoat to the festivities tonight.
The National Weather Service in Raleigh released a hazardous weather outlook on Tuesday, forecasting scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain and possible flooding for much of central North Carolina.
The weather service predicts a 20 percent chance of storms Tuesday afternoon. The chance of stormy weather increases to 40 percent Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning.
At about 9 p.m., the time when most Fourth of July fireworks shows will begin, temperatures should be around 80 degrees with roughly a 15 percent chance of storms, according to the NWS.
Isolated thunderstorms are expected at other points Tuesday, with increasing storm coverage beginning in the evening with possible strong to severe wind gusts.
High temperatures were expected to reach into the upper 80s or lower 90s, with lows in the lower 70s.
