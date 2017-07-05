Suffering dogs rescued from hot car

In Roswell, GA, a concerned citizen noticed a dog suffering in a hot car and called 911. The first officer arrived in 18 seconds. Watch bodycam footage of the rescue and medical treatment of two dogs suffering from heat stroke. Please spread the word about the dangers of leaving children and pets in a hot vehicle. If you see a child or animal trapped in a hot car, please call 9-1-1.
Roswell Police Dept.
Aerial footage shows a white car on its side in a sinkhole in St. Louis, Missouri, with water gushing from a below-ground pipe. Owners of the car said they were coming back from the gym and found their car in the crater. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the collapse, but no injuries have been reported.
As Tropical Storm Cindy strengthened in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday morning, a waterspout formed off St. George Island, Florida. Emergency officials did not report any serious injuries or significant property damage as the storm continued to travel through the Florida Panhandle.
Power crews work to restore power as cleanup begins in communities in Sampson County, N.C. Tuesday morning after overnight storms destroyed several homes, downed trees and destroyed several homes. At least 14 people were reported injured.
National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration forecasters said the Atlantic Ocean's 2017 hurricane season will likely be above normal, with 11 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes and two to four major storms.
Michael Porter captured video of this tornado touching down in Davie County Wednesday afternoon, May 24, 2017 near Highways 801 and 601. In nearby Yadkin County, a gymnasium at an elementary school had two walls blown out and part of its roof ripped away. There were also reports of several vehicles flipped and property damage to homes.
Pastor Michael Bartlett explains how he captured video or a tornado hitting the small Sampson County town of Autryville, N.C. Tuesday, May 24, 2017. The tornado severely damaged homes and the town's fire department.
Residents and volunteers clean up Autryville, NC, in Sampson County, on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. A tornado touched down in the town Tuesday, May 23, 2017, damaging the fire station, several trailers and taking down hundreds of trees.
Michael Bartlett captured video of a tornado passing by Autryville Baptist Church Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in Autryville, N.C. Several homes and buildings were severely damaged and at least one person reported injured in the area. The Red Cross is assisting people impacted by the storm.