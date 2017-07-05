Suffering dogs rescued from hot car

In Roswell, GA, a concerned citizen noticed a dog suffering in a hot car and called 911. The first officer arrived in 18 seconds. Watch bodycam footage of the rescue and medical treatment of two dogs suffering from heat stroke. Please spread the word about the dangers of leaving children and pets in a hot vehicle. If you see a child or animal trapped in a hot car, please call 9-1-1.
Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis

Aerial footage shows a white car on its side in a sinkhole in St. Louis, Missouri, with water gushing from a below-ground pipe. Owners of the car said they were coming back from the gym and found their car in the crater. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the collapse, but no injuries have been reported.

Beating the heat in the Triangle

Video: Summer weather comes to the Triangle; some kids and parents enjoy the fountain at Downtown Park in Cary as they look to cool down, if just for a little while.

Storms injure 14 in Sampson County

Power crews work to restore power as cleanup begins in communities in Sampson County, N.C. Tuesday morning after overnight storms destroyed several homes, downed trees and destroyed several homes. At least 14 people were reported injured.

Tornado touches down in Davie County, NC

Michael Porter captured video of this tornado touching down in Davie County Wednesday afternoon, May 24, 2017 near Highways 801 and 601. In nearby Yadkin County, a gymnasium at an elementary school had two walls blown out and part of its roof ripped away. There were also reports of several vehicles flipped and property damage to homes.

Video of tornado passing through Autryville

Michael Bartlett captured video of a tornado passing by Autryville Baptist Church Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in Autryville, N.C. Several homes and buildings were severely damaged and at least one person reported injured in the area. The Red Cross is assisting people impacted by the storm.

