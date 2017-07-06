Today’s heat forecast: hot enough for experts to issue a warning

The National Weather Service Raleigh office is advising people to take caution Thursday as the temperature is expected to feel close to 100 degrees or more across much of the state.
It has felt that hot a handful of times this year, but mostly in the southern and eastern parts of the state. Today, experts say, that heat wave will be felt in the Triangle and farther west.
The forecast shows a heat index of 99 in the Triangle, as high as 102 toward the Wilson area and 103 near Fayetteville.
Heat index is a gauge of how hot it really feels outside. It is a measure of temperature that factors in relative humidity, which is basically how saturated the air is.
The actual high temperatures today are expected to be in the low-to-mid-90s. In the afternoon and evening, the relative humidity will range from 50 to 60 percent.
“It will be warm by late morning, but 2-5 p.m. is going to be the biggest concern,” said meteorologist Keith Sherburn. “People who work outdoors are going to be more susceptible to the heat index as we get into the afternoon hours.”
On average, the NWS says, extreme heat has killed more people than any other weather event in the past 10 years.
The NWS recommends the following pointers to staying safe in the heat:
▪ Limit outdoor activity.
▪ Work outdoors early or very late in the day.
▪ Drink plenty of water.
▪ Avoid alcohol.
▪ Wear light clothing.
▪ Wear sunscreen.
