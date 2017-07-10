Waterspouts reported off NC coast, could move onshore, weather service says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:46 Dramatic video of waterspout at NC Outer Banks Pause 2:16 Suffering dogs rescued from hot car 1:20 Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis 0:53 Weather forecast for central and eastern NC 0:58 Waterspout forms as Tropical Storm Cindy strengthens in the Gulf 0:57 Weather forecast for central and eastern NC 0:49 Beating the heat in the Triangle 1:43 Sampson County storm injures 14 people, destroys mobile homes and barns 2:51 Forecasters predict above average Atlantic hurricane season in 2017 0:46 Storms injure 14 in Sampson County Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Whitney Norko captured this dramatic close-up video of a waterspout at Kill Devil Hills, N.C. Monday morning, July 10, 2017. Multiple waterspouts triggered a tornado warning for the area and some damage was reported. Whitney Norko

