Whitney Norko captured this dramatic close-up video of a waterspout at Kill Devil Hills, N.C. Monday morning, July 10, 2017. Multiple waterspouts triggered a tornado warning for the area and some damage was reported. Whitney Norko
Weather

July 10, 2017 11:45 AM

Waterspouts reported off NC coast, could move onshore, weather service says

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

Multiple waterspouts have been reported off the North Carolina coast and could move over land, the National Weather Service in Newport said Monday.

Several people took to social media to post photos of waterspouts they saw in Nags Head, Manteo and Kill Devil Hills on the Outer Banks.

A waterspout is an intense column vortex, or non-supercell tornado, usually appearing as a funnel-shaped cloud over water.

A tornado warning was issued for the area.

There also was a moderate risk of rip currents off the coast on Monday, and the weather service advised people not to swim without a lifeguard nearby.

