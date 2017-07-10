Waterspouts reported off NC coast, could move onshore, weather service says

Multiple waterspouts have been reported off the North Carolina coast and could move over land, the National Weather Service in Newport said Monday.
Multiple waterspouts in the Manteo/Kill Devil Hill areas, and may move onshore. https://t.co/jV1FRPjpFT— NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) July 10, 2017
Several people took to social media to post photos of waterspouts they saw in Nags Head, Manteo and Kill Devil Hills on the Outer Banks.
A waterspout is an intense column vortex, or non-supercell tornado, usually appearing as a funnel-shaped cloud over water.
@NWSMoreheadCity taken at milepost 14 in #naghead #obx just now... pic.twitter.com/6WtMlsxhjn— Mark Willis (@MWillisSurfline) July 10, 2017
A tornado warning was issued for the area.
There also was a moderate risk of rip currents off the coast on Monday, and the weather service advised people not to swim without a lifeguard nearby.
Moderate risk of rip currents from #CapeHatteras south to #SurfCity. Swim near a lifeguard! Sct. severe t'storms poss. later this aftn #ncwx pic.twitter.com/ObvCCvIMb9— NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) July 9, 2017
