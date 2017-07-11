Cali Tucker, 11, of Louisburg, enjoys the spillway waters at West Point on the Eno park in Durham, N.C. She, her friend Alicia Forsyth, along with her father Jeff Tucker ,were taking a break from the heat in the cool waters of the Eno River Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Weather

July 11, 2017 12:06 PM

Enjoy today’s 97-degree feel. It’s only getting hotter in the coming days

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

People who find Tuesday’s heat unbearable should brace for what’s to come for several days to follow.

Forecasts call for temperatures in the mid-90s Wednesday and Thursday, and with humidity factored in it will feel like 100 degrees or hotter in much of the central and eastern parts of the state.

Heat index is a gauge of how hot it really feels outside – a measure of temperature that factors in how saturated the air is.

“The heat indices will be most likely above 100 (degrees) and in some cases in the southern counties, like around Fayetteville, it could be around 107,” said Ryan Ellis, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Raleigh forecast office.

It is going to be really warm out there

Watch the ABC11 forecast for the Triangle for Tuesday, July 11, 2017, and the rest of the week.

ABC11

In a hazardous weather outlook regarding the upcoming heatwave, the weather service indicated it will feel between 100 and 104 degrees each afternoon Wednesday through Friday in central North Carolina.

“It’s humidity and we have an upper-level ridge over the area, which tends to bring heat in this situation,” Ellis said.

Though the outlook report is not an official warning, heat advisories are expected to be issued on a day-to-day basis.

“Heat indices this high will pose a risk of heat related illnesses if precautions are not taken,” the report stated.

The weather service offers the following tips on its heat safety web page:

▪  Limit strenuous outdoor activity

▪  On job sites, stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade

▪  Indoors, check on the elderly, the sick and those without air conditioning

▪  Never leave kids or pets unattended inside a vehicle

A cool-off period – if you can call it one – is expected to begin this weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s and heat index back in the low-to-mid 90s range.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

