Enjoy today’s 97-degree feel. It’s only getting hotter in the coming days

People who find Tuesday’s heat unbearable should brace for what’s to come for several days to follow.
Forecasts call for temperatures in the mid-90s Wednesday and Thursday, and with humidity factored in it will feel like 100 degrees or hotter in much of the central and eastern parts of the state.
Heat index is a gauge of how hot it really feels outside – a measure of temperature that factors in how saturated the air is.
“The heat indices will be most likely above 100 (degrees) and in some cases in the southern counties, like around Fayetteville, it could be around 107,” said Ryan Ellis, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Raleigh forecast office.
In a hazardous weather outlook regarding the upcoming heatwave, the weather service indicated it will feel between 100 and 104 degrees each afternoon Wednesday through Friday in central North Carolina.
“It’s humidity and we have an upper-level ridge over the area, which tends to bring heat in this situation,” Ellis said.
Though the outlook report is not an official warning, heat advisories are expected to be issued on a day-to-day basis.
“Heat indices this high will pose a risk of heat related illnesses if precautions are not taken,” the report stated.
With summer heat upon central NC this week as heat indices reach between 100 and 104, it's important to follow these heat safety procedures. pic.twitter.com/m06PigP8fI— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) July 11, 2017
The weather service offers the following tips on its heat safety web page:
▪ Limit strenuous outdoor activity
▪ On job sites, stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade
▪ Indoors, check on the elderly, the sick and those without air conditioning
▪ Never leave kids or pets unattended inside a vehicle
A cool-off period – if you can call it one – is expected to begin this weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s and heat index back in the low-to-mid 90s range.
