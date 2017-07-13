Ariel Moreno, 5, left, and her sister Mia Moreno, 8, enjoy cooling off in the fountain in Downtown Park in Cary, NC, on June 12, 2017. They were there with their father, Edgar Moreno. Although no swimming is allowed in the fountain, they skirted around the rule by playing with the water jets on a warm summer's day. And they ended up as wet as if they had jumped in all the way.
Weather

July 13, 2017 4:44 PM

July 13 is the hottest day of the year in the Triangle so far; heat advisories issued

By Abbie Bennett

RALEIGH

The Triangle has had its hottest day of the year so far.

The temperature at Raleigh-Durham International Airport topped out at 96 degrees on Thursday afternoon, the highest recorded temperature so far in 2017. This week has been full of hot days, with heat advisories issued by the weather service when humidity helped make temperatures in the high 80s and mid 90s feel even hotter.

The weather service issued a heat advisory Thursday for much of Central North Carolina, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., warning that heat and humidity would make it feel 102 to 105 degrees for several hours, increasing the likelihood of heat-related illnesses.

The weather service advised people to stay indoors in air-conditioned rooms, if possible. If you must be outside, avoid direct sunlight, take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water. Those who work outside should hydrate frequently, drinking small amounts of water rather than large amounts less often.

Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, according to the weather service. Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

A heat advisory also may be needed Friday, when temperatures are again expected to reach the mid-90s, the weather service said Thursday. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours Friday and Saturday.

