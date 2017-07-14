After another scorcher, a bit of hope for somewhat cooler weather

There’s some relatively cooler weather on the horizon, but there’s still one day of dangerous heat to contend with first.
The National Weather Service issued another heat advisory, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday for much of central and eastern North Carolina.
It marks three or four straight days of extreme heat for parts of the region. Mike Moneypenny, a meteorologist at the NWS Raleigh forecast office, said there were heat index recordings of up to 113 degrees in parts of the Triangle during the peak of the afternoon Thursday – which was the hottest day of the year so far.
Friday could be hotter in some locations. The heat index, a measure of temperature and humidity that signals how hot it feels outside, is expected to easily surpass 100 degrees again Friday.
“This will be our hottest and last of the week,” Moneypenny said.
A mild cold front moving through the area Saturday is expect to lower temperatures to the upper 80s by Sunday and Monday.
“It’s going to be a little less oppressive, but we will have a better chance for showers and thunderstorms,” which could cool the area even more, Moneypenny said.
It appears the more tolerable temperatures won’t stick around long. Forecasts show temperatures back in the mid-90s by next Thursday and Friday.
Such days bring increased chances for heat-related illnesses, so the weather service advises people to dress accordingly, drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in air-conditioning, limit time outdoors, and check on friends and relatives.
Wake County EMS always sees an uptick in heat-related calls on particularly hot days, according to spokesman Jeff Hammerstein.
In those calls, responders often find people with other illnesses exacerbated by the heat.
“Regardless of how old we are or what conditions we are in, all of us are absolutely susceptible to the heat,” Hammerstein said. “At the same time, it’s very preventable by taking some of the steps we all talk about – like making sure you are well hydrated ahead of an activity, and taking breaks and getting yourself cooled down and rehydrated when you take those breaks.”
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
