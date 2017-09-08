Hurricane Irma: NC still under State of Emergency into weekend

More Videos

    North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says that NC still needs to be prepared for a shift in the path of Hurricane Irma and resources are currently being shifted to the western part of the state.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says that NC still needs to be prepared for a shift in the path of Hurricane Irma and resources are currently being shifted to the western part of the state.
GOES-16 satellite geocolor image taken Thursday shows the eye of Hurricane Irma, center, just north of the island of Hispaniola, with Hurricane Katia, left, in the Gulf of Mexico, and Hurricane Jose, right, in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne paid a visit to Barbuda Island on September 6, to survey the damage left by Hurricane Irma. “The extent of the destruction in Barbuda is unprecedented,” Browne told state broadcaster ABS TV, “95 percent of properties suffered some level of damage.” With Hurricane Jose forming in the Atlantic Ocean, Browne said he may need to evacuate the entire Island to Antigua.

Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.

Tropical Storm Jose, right, quickly strengthened to become a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, joining Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Katia, left, as the third hurricane active in the Atlantic.

As of 11 am Wednesday, Hurricane Irma's track looks a lot like Hugo in 1989 when that category 5 storm ripped through the Carolinas, causing major destruction in Charleston and into the Piedmont and mountains of North Carolina. This video shows Hugo's track through the Atlantic Ocean and into the Carolinas. (No Audio)

The crew of a WP-3D Orion fly into the eye of Hurricane Irma Tuesday evening to study the strengthening Category 5 storm. For flights through a hurricane, it is a three person team in the cockpit. The pilot in the left seat (closest to the camera) is responsible for flying a specific heading and altitude. The flight engineer in the middle seat is responsible for maintaining airspeed an monitoring all of the engine performance. The pilot in the right seat will back up the left seat pilot and handle all communications with the crew of ~15-20 in the back of the plane, which include dropsonde operators, meteorologists, in-flight technicians, and research scientists.