Irma rides coast of Cuba toward Florida: Jose now at Category 4 0:33

Irma rides coast of Cuba toward Florida: Jose now at Category 4

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Hurricane Irma leaves destruction after passing over British Virgin Islands 0:13

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma: NC still under State of Emergency into weekend 3:12

Hurricane Irma's track looks strikingly similar to Hugo in 1989 0:18

Irma becomes Category 5 Hurricane 0:32

St. Maarten devastated by Hurricane Irma 3:48

Governor Cooper declares state of emergency for Hurricane Irma 9:14

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

  Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Irma approaches

    Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Hurricane Irma approaches the Florida Keys as a category 5 storm with a predicted 12-foot storm surge.

Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Hurricane Irma approaches the Florida Keys as a category 5 storm with a predicted 12-foot storm surge.
Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Hurricane Jose is now a Category 4 and it's following in Irma's path

The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory warning Sept. 8, 2017 calling Hurricane Jose an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm. There are currently three hurricanes churning in the Atlantic. Jose is following in Irma's path with sustained 150-mph winds, but its path projections could change.

Hurricane Irma approaches the Florida coast

GOES-16 satellite geocolor image taken Thursday shows the eye of Hurricane Irma, center, just north of the island of Hispaniola, with Hurricane Katia, left, in the Gulf of Mexico, and Hurricane Jose, right, in the Atlantic Ocean.

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown.

Barbuda is "barely habitable" after Hurricane Irma

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne paid a visit to Barbuda Island on September 6, to survey the damage left by Hurricane Irma. “The extent of the destruction in Barbuda is unprecedented,” Browne told state broadcaster ABS TV, “95 percent of properties suffered some level of damage.” With Hurricane Jose forming in the Atlantic Ocean, Browne said he may need to evacuate the entire Island to Antigua.

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.

NASA satellite shows three active hurricanes

Tropical Storm Jose, right, quickly strengthened to become a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, joining Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Katia, left, as the third hurricane active in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Irma's track looks strikingly similar to Hugo in 1989

As of 11 am Wednesday, Hurricane Irma's track looks a lot like Hugo in 1989 when that category 5 storm ripped through the Carolinas, causing major destruction in Charleston and into the Piedmont and mountains of North Carolina. This video shows Hugo's track through the Atlantic Ocean and into the Carolinas. (No Audio)