Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday
Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina.
Alexa Ard / McClatchy
The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory warning Sept. 8, 2017 calling Hurricane Jose an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm. There are currently three hurricanes churning in the Atlantic. Jose is following in Irma's path with sustained 150-mph winds, but its path projections could change.
Hurricane Irma was about 80 miles from Caba Lucrecia, Cuba, on Friday morning, September 8, with 150mph winds. Forecasters said a Sunday morning landfall in south Florida was likely for the Category 4 storm.
Hurricane Irma weakened to a category 4 storm but remains dangerous. The storm is poised to bring hurricane conditions to the Florida Keys & South Florida Saturday night Hurricane warnings are in effect for southern Florida while hurricane watches are under effect into central Florida.
GOES-16 satellite geocolor image taken Thursday shows the eye of Hurricane Irma, center, just north of the island of Hispaniola, with Hurricane Katia, left, in the Gulf of Mexico, and Hurricane Jose, right, in the Atlantic Ocean.
The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown.
Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne paid a visit to Barbuda Island on September 6, to survey the damage left by Hurricane Irma. “The extent of the destruction in Barbuda is unprecedented,” Browne told state broadcaster ABS TV, “95 percent of properties suffered some level of damage.” With Hurricane Jose forming in the Atlantic Ocean, Browne said he may need to evacuate the entire Island to Antigua.
Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.
Tropical Storm Jose, right, quickly strengthened to become a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, joining Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Katia, left, as the third hurricane active in the Atlantic.