More Videos

Florida couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Hurricane Irma 1:16

Florida couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Hurricane Irma

Pause
Hurricane Irma: Cooper shifting emergency resources to western NC 3:12

Hurricane Irma: Cooper shifting emergency resources to western NC

NC should 'be ready for heavy rain and inland flooding,' says weather service 1:36

NC should 'be ready for heavy rain and inland flooding,' says weather service

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

Hurricane Irma's track looks strikingly similar to Hugo in 1989 0:18

Hurricane Irma's track looks strikingly similar to Hugo in 1989

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 0:49

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma

Governor Cooper declares state of emergency for Hurricane Irma 9:14

Governor Cooper declares state of emergency for Hurricane Irma

Cooper shifts emergency focus to western NC as Hurricane Irma nears Florida 1:49

Cooper shifts emergency focus to western NC as Hurricane Irma nears Florida

Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters 2:34

Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters

Irma becomes Category 5 Hurricane 0:32

Irma becomes Category 5 Hurricane

  • Strong winds and waves in Key West as Hurricane Irma nears

    Strong winds and high seas were some of the first signs that Hurricane Irma was nearing Key West on Sept. 9, 2017.

Strong winds and waves in Key West as Hurricane Irma nears

Strong winds and high seas were some of the first signs that Hurricane Irma was nearing Key West on Sept. 9, 2017.
Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald
Hurricane Jose is now a Category 4 and it's following in Irma's path

Weather

Hurricane Jose is now a Category 4 and it's following in Irma's path

The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory warning Sept. 8, 2017 calling Hurricane Jose an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm. There are currently three hurricanes churning in the Atlantic. Jose is following in Irma's path with sustained 150-mph winds, but its path projections could change.

Hurricane Irma approaches the Florida coast

Weather

Hurricane Irma approaches the Florida coast

GOES-16 satellite geocolor image taken Thursday shows the eye of Hurricane Irma, center, just north of the island of Hispaniola, with Hurricane Katia, left, in the Gulf of Mexico, and Hurricane Jose, right, in the Atlantic Ocean.

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

Weather

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown.