Strong winds and waves in Key West as Hurricane Irma nears

Mai-Lee Acea, of Hialeah, told her husband he could put his vintage car inside their house to protect it from Hurricane Irma — if he could get it through the sliding glass doors. Surprising his family, Tomas Acea managed to wedge his car into the living room Friday evening.
Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina.
The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory warning Sept. 8, 2017 calling Hurricane Jose an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm. There are currently three hurricanes churning in the Atlantic. Jose is following in Irma's path with sustained 150-mph winds, but its path projections could change.
Hurricane Irma was about 80 miles from Caba Lucrecia, Cuba, on Friday morning, September 8, with 150mph winds. Forecasters said a Sunday morning landfall in south Florida was likely for the Category 4 storm.
Hurricane Irma weakened to a category 4 storm but remains dangerous. The storm is poised to bring hurricane conditions to the Florida Keys & South Florida Saturday night Hurricane warnings are in effect for southern Florida while hurricane watches are under effect into central Florida.
GOES-16 satellite geocolor image taken Thursday shows the eye of Hurricane Irma, center, just north of the island of Hispaniola, with Hurricane Katia, left, in the Gulf of Mexico, and Hurricane Jose, right, in the Atlantic Ocean.
The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown.