Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West

A Florida web camera captured dramatic footage of the moment one Key West sightseer felt the sheer force of Hurricane Irma on Saturday, September 9. The video shows a wave washing over the wall at Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark knocking the man off his feet. Twitter users also shared several other clips showing other sightseers, who defied warnings from state officials to evacuate the Keys before the Category 3 storm made landfall.