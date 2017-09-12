After Irma in NC: Some RDU flights are limited; 76,000 powerless in NC

More Videos 2:51 Irma's fury batters Florida, Georgia and SC Pause 0:27 Irma's floods SC beach roads 2:58 Tropical Storm Irma: NC 'not out of the woods yet' 0:54 Hurricane Irma floods streets in downtown Miami 0:49 What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 1:02 Irma weakens to category 1 hurricane 0:19 Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West 5:24 Watch Sunday morning's weather briefing at NC Emergency Management 1:25 Irma hits Myrtle Beach with wind and flooding 1:16 Florida couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Irma's fury batters Florida, Georgia and SC Images captured by photojournalists covering Hurricane and Tropical Storm Irma's path through the Southeast tell the story of it's fury and the displacement of the area's residents. (No Audio) Images captured by photojournalists covering Hurricane and Tropical Storm Irma's path through the Southeast tell the story of it's fury and the displacement of the area's residents. (No Audio) The Miami Herald, Bradenton Herald, AP, The Washington Post, Tribune News Service

Images captured by photojournalists covering Hurricane and Tropical Storm Irma's path through the Southeast tell the story of it's fury and the displacement of the area's residents. (No Audio) The Miami Herald, Bradenton Herald, AP, The Washington Post, Tribune News Service