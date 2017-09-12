Don’t forget Hurricane Jose — and don’t return that generator just yet

Hurricane Jose, the storm that followed Hurricane Irma across the ocean, has decided to hang around longer as a potential threat to the East Coast.
Jose doesn’t have the muscle Irma flexed as it approached Florida, being just a Category 1 storm with 75 mph sustained winds on Tuesday morning. But Jose initially wasn’t projected to come as close to the East Coast as the latest forecasts predict.
The National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone as of 5 a.m. Tuesday showed Jose weakening to a tropical storm as it continues to head out to sea, then circling back by Wednesday as it regains hurricane strength.
European and Canadian forecast models set the margins for a cone that now points in the general direction of North Carolina. That is perhaps more favorable than the previous advisory that projected the hurricane approaching the East Coast on more of a direct westerly path.
“Various consensus models are between these extremes in forecasting a turn toward the northwest and eventually north-northwest,” the NHC reported.
Regardless of the direction Jose moves, it wouldn’t be a factor until sometime next week. ABC11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker favored models that do not make landfall.
“I think Jose will turn more to the north and hopefully just stay away from the U.S.,” Schwenneker said.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
