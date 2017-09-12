Hurricane Irma flooding in Charleston via a Facebook Live tour

More Videos

Hurricane Jose expected to make loop in the Atlantic 0:38

Hurricane Jose expected to make loop in the Atlantic

‘Devastation’ in the Florida Keys 0:44

Irma's fury batters Florida, Georgia and SC 2:51

Satellite view shows Irma spinning into the US with Jose on it's heels 0:06

Irma's floods SC beach roads 0:27

Tropical Storm Irma: NC 'not out of the woods yet' 2:58

Hurricane Irma floods streets in downtown Miami 0:54

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 0:49

Salute in the storm 0:36

Irma weakens to category 1 hurricane 1:02

    Charleston, S.C. resident showed the flooding around and in his house via a Facebook Live video Monday afternoon, Sept. 11, 2017.

Charleston, S.C. resident showed the flooding around and in his house via a Facebook Live video Monday afternoon, Sept. 11, 2017.
Lee Morris
Despite Tropical Storm Irma rolling into the Myrtle Beach, S.C. area, Chief MSgt. (Ret.), U.S. Air Force Chris Vandenberg stands and salutes in honor of those lost on 9/11.

Rewind the past 72 hours of weather with this three-day composite water vapor imagery from NOAA's GOES satellites. The video begins the morning of September 9, and ends today, September 12, and shows areas of atmospheric water vapor associated with Hurricane Irma (now a post-tropical cyclone). Also visible toward the end of this loop is the moisture associated with Hurricane Jose (seen in the bottom right of the loop), the center of which is about 435 miles north-northeast of Grand Turk Island and moving east.

Crew of the fishing vessel Langley Douglas are rescued one-by-one by Air Station Elizabeth City personnel 60 miles east of Cape Charles, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2017. The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued the 5 crew members after severe weather caused their ship to take on too much water and sink.

Hurricane Irma zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages. Irma continued north along Florida's western coast as a category 1 hurricane.