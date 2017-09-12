As Irma rises out of NC, Cooper advises people to hold onto hurricane supplies

In what may be his final update on Hurricane Irma, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper mentioned the other hurricane that still poses a threat to the East Coast.
He advised people to keep hurricane readiness supplies from Irma handy as it is still unclear what will become of Hurricane Jose, which is expected to complete a loop in the Atlantic Ocean and has potential to affect the East Coast next week.
“Forecast tracks can change often and widely, so we need to remain alert here in North Carolina,” Cooper said in the latest update on emergency response for Hurricane Irma, noting it would likely be the last press conference for that storm.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
