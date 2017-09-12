More Videos

Hurricane Jose expected to make loop in the Atlantic 0:38

Satellite view shows Irma spinning into the US with Jose on its heels 0:21

Hurricane Irma flooding in Charleston via a Facebook Live tour 3:42

59 hours of radar imagery from Irma 0:31

Tropical Storm Irma: NC 'not out of the woods yet' 2:58

Irma becomes Category 5 Hurricane 0:32

Irma's fury batters Florida, Georgia and SC 2:51

Coast Guard rescues 5 people 60 miles east of Cape Charles, VA 1:15

Hurricane Irma: Cooper shifting emergency resources to western NC 3:12

Governor Cooper declares state of emergency for Hurricane Irma 9:14

  • Sister Margaret Ann and her chainsaw pitch in to clear Irma debris in Miami

    A Miami-Dade police officer found Sister Margaret Ann of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School in Miami, Florida pitching in by cutting trees to clear the neighborhood roadways in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

A Miami-Dade police officer found Sister Margaret Ann of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School in Miami, Florida pitching in by cutting trees to clear the neighborhood roadways in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
Miami-Dade Police
Rewind the past 72 hours of weather with this three-day composite water vapor imagery from NOAA's GOES satellites. The video begins the morning of September 9, and ends today, September 12, and shows areas of atmospheric water vapor associated with Hurricane Irma (now a post-tropical cyclone). Also visible toward the end of this loop is the moisture associated with Hurricane Jose (seen in the bottom right of the loop), the center of which is about 435 miles north-northeast of Grand Turk Island and moving east.

Salute in the storm

Despite Tropical Storm Irma rolling into the Myrtle Beach, S.C. area, Chief MSgt. (Ret.), U.S. Air Force Chris Vandenberg stands and salutes in honor of those lost on 9/11.

Coast Guard rescues 5 people 60 miles east of Cape Charles, VA

Crew of the fishing vessel Langley Douglas are rescued one-by-one by Air Station Elizabeth City personnel 60 miles east of Cape Charles, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2017. The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued the 5 crew members after severe weather caused their ship to take on too much water and sink.

Irma weakens to category 1 hurricane

Hurricane Irma zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages. Irma continued north along Florida's western coast as a category 1 hurricane.