Bragg medical-support soldiers heading for St. Thomas hospital with Irma aid

An 80-member medical-support company from the XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg is beginning a deployment to the Caribbean island of St. Thomas on Wednesday to help a hospital dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, reports said.
The 602d Area Support Medical Company is slated to send about 50 soldiers south on Wednesday and the rest of the company by the end of the week, ABC11 reported.
The 602d is part of the 261st Multi-Functional Medical Battalion based at Fort Bragg.
The Department of Defense said that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was assessing the needs at Schneider Regional Medical Center in St. Thomas on Tuesday and was coordinating shipment of a 750-kilowatt generator to the island to get power re-established.
