The latest Hurricane Jose outlook is brighter for NC, East Coast

Extended forecasts for Hurricane Jose that once showed the potential for hitting North Carolina are now more favorable for the entire East Coast.
As of early Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center’s three-day potential track area showed Jose continuing to circle back from west to east in the Atlantic. But for Sunday and Monday, the forecast cone that pointed this way as of Tuesday now suggests the Category 1 storm will head back out to sea.
An area of high pressure holding Jose to the south and east is expected to shift and allow the storm to move northwest, then northeast more easily, the weather service reported.
“This evolution should cause Jose to make a slow clockwise loop during the next three days and then turn northward and northeastward once it moves around the western side of the ridge,” the NWS said in its 5 a.m. Wednesday forecast.
People heading to the beach over the weekend should still be alert to possible adverse conditions, according to ABC11.
“Surf will be up, and I think rip current warnings will be issued,” meteorologist Don Schwenneker said.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
