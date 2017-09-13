The latest Hurricane Jose outlook is brighter for NC, East Coast

More Videos 1:26 ‘Devastation’ in the Florida Keys Pause 0:38 Hurricane Jose making a loop in the Atlantic 0:21 Satellite view shows Irma spinning into the US with Jose on its heels 2:51 Irma's fury batters Florida, Georgia and SC 1:56 Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 0:54 Hurricane Irma floods streets in downtown Miami 9:14 Governor Cooper declares state of emergency for Hurricane Irma 0:19 Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West 1:16 Florida couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Hurricane Irma 2:58 Tropical Storm Irma: NC 'not out of the woods yet' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Jose making a loop in the Atlantic Hurricane Jose is making a small clockwise loop in the Atlantic Ocean over the next three days, which could potentially put it on track to hit Florida or SC according to some models. Hurricane Jose is making a small clockwise loop in the Atlantic Ocean over the next three days, which could potentially put it on track to hit Florida or SC according to some models. NOAA

Hurricane Jose is making a small clockwise loop in the Atlantic Ocean over the next three days, which could potentially put it on track to hit Florida or SC according to some models. NOAA