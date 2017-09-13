More Videos

‘Devastation’ in the Florida Keys 1:26

‘Devastation’ in the Florida Keys

Hurricane Jose making a loop in the Atlantic 0:38

Satellite view shows Irma spinning into the US with Jose on its heels 0:21

Irma's fury batters Florida, Georgia and SC 2:51

Hurricane Irma floods streets in downtown Miami 0:54

Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West 0:19

Florida couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Hurricane Irma 1:16

Tropical Storm Irma: NC 'not out of the woods yet' 2:58

Watch Sunday morning's weather briefing at NC Emergency Management 5:24

59 hours of radar imagery from Irma 0:31

  • Hurricane Irma aftermath in Mantee County Florida captured in drone video

    Drone footage captures Hurricane Irma's path of destruction Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2017 in Manatee County, Fla. Irma was one of the strongest storms in history.

Drone footage captures Hurricane Irma's path of destruction Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2017 in Manatee County, Fla. Irma was one of the strongest storms in history.
Rewind the past 72 hours of weather with this three-day composite water vapor imagery from NOAA's GOES satellites. The video begins the morning of September 9, and ends today, September 12, and shows areas of atmospheric water vapor associated with Hurricane Irma (now a post-tropical cyclone). Also visible toward the end of this loop is the moisture associated with Hurricane Jose (seen in the bottom right of the loop), the center of which is about 435 miles north-northeast of Grand Turk Island and moving east.

Salute in the storm

Despite Tropical Storm Irma rolling into the Myrtle Beach, S.C. area, Chief MSgt. (Ret.), U.S. Air Force Chris Vandenberg stands and salutes in honor of those lost on 9/11.

Coast Guard rescues 5 people 60 miles east of Cape Charles, VA

Crew of the fishing vessel Langley Douglas are rescued one-by-one by Air Station Elizabeth City personnel 60 miles east of Cape Charles, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2017. The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued the 5 crew members after severe weather caused their ship to take on too much water and sink.

Irma weakens to category 1 hurricane

Hurricane Irma zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages. Irma continued north along Florida's western coast as a category 1 hurricane.