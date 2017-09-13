More Videos

ASPCA transfers displaced dogs from Hurricane Irma to safe shelter in South Carolina 1:21

ASPCA transfers displaced dogs from Hurricane Irma to safe shelter in South Carolina

‘Devastation’ in the Florida Keys

Hurricane Jose making a loop in the Atlantic

Hurricane Irma aftermath in Mantee County Florida captured in drone video

Hurricane Irma floods streets in downtown Miami

Tropical Storm Irma: NC 'not out of the woods yet'

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma

Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam

Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees'

Duke's Daniel Jones on interceptions

  • Hurricane Irma: Polluted flood water flows through houses in a Florida neighborhood

    News & Observer photojournalist Travis Long uses a drone to capture the post-Hurricane Irma flooding in a neighborhood in Bonita Springs, Florida.

News & Observer photojournalist Travis Long uses a drone to capture the post-Hurricane Irma flooding in a neighborhood in Bonita Springs, Florida.
Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
Weather

Rewind the past 72 hours of weather with this three-day composite water vapor imagery from NOAA's GOES satellites. The video begins the morning of September 9, and ends today, September 12, and shows areas of atmospheric water vapor associated with Hurricane Irma (now a post-tropical cyclone). Also visible toward the end of this loop is the moisture associated with Hurricane Jose (seen in the bottom right of the loop), the center of which is about 435 miles north-northeast of Grand Turk Island and moving east.

Weather

Despite Tropical Storm Irma rolling into the Myrtle Beach, S.C. area, Chief MSgt. (Ret.), U.S. Air Force Chris Vandenberg stands and salutes in honor of those lost on 9/11.

Weather

Crew of the fishing vessel Langley Douglas are rescued one-by-one by Air Station Elizabeth City personnel 60 miles east of Cape Charles, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2017. The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued the 5 crew members after severe weather caused their ship to take on too much water and sink.