Tropical Storm Jose is expected to get back to hurricane strength on Friday. It is is already bringing rip-current risks to the southern Outer Banks of North Carolina and is expected to bring seas up to 11 feet off the coast beginning Saturday.
Tropical Storm Jose is expected to get back to hurricane strength on Friday. It is is already bringing rip-current risks to the southern Outer Banks of North Carolina and is expected to bring seas up to 11 feet off the coast beginning Saturday. National Weather Service
Tropical Storm Jose is expected to get back to hurricane strength on Friday. It is is already bringing rip-current risks to the southern Outer Banks of North Carolina and is expected to bring seas up to 11 feet off the coast beginning Saturday. National Weather Service

Weather

Jose path now closer to East Coast, bringing rip currents, waves and winds into play

By Ron Gallagher and Aaron Moody

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

September 15, 2017 7:56 AM

MOREHEAD CITY

Hurricane Jose appeared in line for a mid-Atlantic funeral as it pulled a U-turn earlier this week, but forecasts over recent days have moved the storm farther west.

The projected path as of Friday morning was closer to the East Coast than it was a few days ago – showing a chance Jose could glance the Outer Banks and have a more direct impact on points farther north.

Jose is only a tropical storm, but it’s expected to work back up to hurricane strength Friday and stay that way into the middle of next week. With that comes a risk for swimmers and boaters on the Outer Banks.

The National Weather Service office in Morehead City warned Friday that strong rip currents are expected, especially about two hours either side of low tide, from Rodanthe south to Cape Lookout.

A small-craft advisory is up all along the North Carolina coast beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday and going into Tuesday.

Forercasters said they expect seas to build to 6 feet by Friday night and perhaps reach 11 feet, and there will be strong winds into next week.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada 1:50

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada
Witnessing Irma's Destruction in the Florida Keys 3:04

Witnessing Irma's Destruction in the Florida Keys
Florida residents return home to find neighborhood flooded by Hurricane Irma 1:33

Florida residents return home to find neighborhood flooded by Hurricane Irma

View More Video