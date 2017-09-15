Jose path now closer to East Coast, bringing rip currents, waves and winds into play

Hurricane Jose appeared in line for a mid-Atlantic funeral as it pulled a U-turn earlier this week, but forecasts over recent days have moved the storm farther west.
The projected path as of Friday morning was closer to the East Coast than it was a few days ago – showing a chance Jose could glance the Outer Banks and have a more direct impact on points farther north.
Jose is only a tropical storm, but it’s expected to work back up to hurricane strength Friday and stay that way into the middle of next week. With that comes a risk for swimmers and boaters on the Outer Banks.
The National Weather Service office in Morehead City warned Friday that strong rip currents are expected, especially about two hours either side of low tide, from Rodanthe south to Cape Lookout.
A small-craft advisory is up all along the North Carolina coast beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday and going into Tuesday.
Forercasters said they expect seas to build to 6 feet by Friday night and perhaps reach 11 feet, and there will be strong winds into next week.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
