Maria becomes at Cat 3 hurricane

Maria becomes at Cat 3 hurricane

Watch a 94-year-old grandmother's reaction when cops bring supplies to her door before Irma

Watch a 94-year-old grandmother's reaction when cops bring supplies to her door before Irma

ASPCA transfers displaced dogs from Hurricane Irma to safe shelter in South Carolina

ASPCA transfers displaced dogs from Hurricane Irma to safe shelter in South Carolina

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

Hurricane Irma: Cooper shifting emergency resources to western NC

Hurricane Irma: Cooper shifting emergency resources to western NC

St. Maarten devastated by Hurricane Irma

St. Maarten devastated by Hurricane Irma

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

Hurricane Irma's track looks strikingly similar to Hugo in 1989

Hurricane Irma's track looks strikingly similar to Hugo in 1989

Fair worker falls from Ferris wheel after trying to rescue children

Fair worker falls from Ferris wheel after trying to rescue children

Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state

Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state

    A swimmer entered the Atlantic Ocean at Pier 14 during a swim advisory and drifted down the coast 13 blocks before being rescued. Do not try this off NC's coast with Hurricane Jose passing by.

Swimmer takes on Hurricane Irma waves at Myrtle Beach

A swimmer entered the Atlantic Ocean at Pier 14 during a swim advisory and drifted down the coast 13 blocks before being rescued. Do not try this off NC's coast with Hurricane Jose passing by.
Maria becomes at Cat 3 hurricane

Maria becomes at Cat 3 hurricane

Maria became a Category 1 hurricane Sunday afternoon, expected to hit the Leeward Islands Monday and become a major hurricane by the time it nears Puerto Rico.

Satellite view shows Irma spinning into the US with Jose on its heels

Satellite view shows Irma spinning into the US with Jose on its heels

Rewind the past 72 hours of weather with this three-day composite water vapor imagery from NOAA's GOES satellites. The video begins the morning of September 9, and ends today, September 12, and shows areas of atmospheric water vapor associated with Hurricane Irma (now a post-tropical cyclone). Also visible toward the end of this loop is the moisture associated with Hurricane Jose (seen in the bottom right of the loop), the center of which is about 435 miles north-northeast of Grand Turk Island and moving east.

Salute in the storm

Salute in the storm

Despite Tropical Storm Irma rolling into the Myrtle Beach, S.C. area, Chief MSgt. (Ret.), U.S. Air Force Chris Vandenberg stands and salutes in honor of those lost on 9/11.