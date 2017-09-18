More Videos

Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state 1:25

Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state

Pause
Maria becomes at Cat 3 hurricane 0:21

Maria becomes at Cat 3 hurricane

Swimmer takes on Hurricane Irma waves at Myrtle Beach 1:47

Swimmer takes on Hurricane Irma waves at Myrtle Beach

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada 1:50

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada

Irma becomes Category 5 Hurricane 0:32

Irma becomes Category 5 Hurricane

Governor Cooper declares state of emergency for Hurricane Irma 9:14

Governor Cooper declares state of emergency for Hurricane Irma

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

Hurricane Irma: Some impact still expected in NC 6:09

Hurricane Irma: Some impact still expected in NC

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

Satellite view shows Irma spinning into the US with Jose on its heels 0:21

Satellite view shows Irma spinning into the US with Jose on its heels

  • Watch a 94-year-old grandmother's reaction when cops bring supplies to her door before Irma

    That moment when a 94-year-old grandmother realizes that the cavalry has come -- the Clearwater, Florida police department delivers supplies for in advance of Hurricane Irma.

Watch a 94-year-old grandmother's reaction when cops bring supplies to her door before Irma

That moment when a 94-year-old grandmother realizes that the cavalry has come -- the Clearwater, Florida police department delivers supplies for in advance of Hurricane Irma.
Maria becomes at Cat 3 hurricane

Weather

Maria becomes at Cat 3 hurricane

Maria became a Category 1 hurricane Sunday afternoon, expected to hit the Leeward Islands Monday and become a major hurricane by the time it nears Puerto Rico.

Satellite view shows Irma spinning into the US with Jose on its heels

Weather

Satellite view shows Irma spinning into the US with Jose on its heels

Rewind the past 72 hours of weather with this three-day composite water vapor imagery from NOAA's GOES satellites. The video begins the morning of September 9, and ends today, September 12, and shows areas of atmospheric water vapor associated with Hurricane Irma (now a post-tropical cyclone). Also visible toward the end of this loop is the moisture associated with Hurricane Jose (seen in the bottom right of the loop), the center of which is about 435 miles north-northeast of Grand Turk Island and moving east.

Salute in the storm

Weather

Salute in the storm

Despite Tropical Storm Irma rolling into the Myrtle Beach, S.C. area, Chief MSgt. (Ret.), U.S. Air Force Chris Vandenberg stands and salutes in honor of those lost on 9/11.