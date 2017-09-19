Weather

Photo of waves crashing over Outer Banks pier goes viral – but it’s not real

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

September 19, 2017 08:25 PM

UPDATED September 20, 2017 12:41 PM

NAGS HEAD

A photo of monstrous waves crashing over an Outer Banks pier went viral on Monday – but it’s fake.

The photo of Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head was posted by Facebook user Alex Lex, an Outer Banks photographer on Monday with the caption “Hurricane Jose's 30ft waves hit the Jennette's pier 9/18/2017 Nags Head, NC.”

But the photo isn’t real, and it’s not the first photo illustration Alex Lee has posted. Many of the photographer’s posts include photos that show real scenes from the Outer Banks, with other, unrealistic elements added.

Jennette’s Pier posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday to confirm that the photo wasn’t real and to share actual photos of the rough surf from Hurricane Jose.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Hurricane Jose – The worst of the storm is brushing past the Outer Banks and we're experiencing high winds, waves and ocean over wash in several places along N.C. 12 in Nags Head,” pier officials wrote Tuesday. “Ocean waves are not, however, crashing over the end of the pier as portrayed on social media by a local photographer.”

The photo illustration had been shared more than 116,000 times, had more than 19,000 reactions and more than 8,500 comments as of Tuesday evening.

More Videos

NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis' 3:53

NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis'

Pause
Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport 1:25

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport

NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun' 1:26

NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun'

Free lunch for needy diners 0:46

Free lunch for needy diners

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:55

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators

NC State's Kirk makes a monstrous dunk 0:29

NC State's Kirk makes a monstrous dunk

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 1:16

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.'

Top 10 plays from basketball rivals Fike and Hunt in Farris & Farris tournament title 3:15

Top 10 plays from basketball rivals Fike and Hunt in Farris & Farris tournament title

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

  • Coast Guard crews train in Hurricane Jose's heavy surf at Outer Banks

    Boat crews at U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet in N.C. took advantage of the rough seas produced by Hurricane Jose for training Tuesday. This type of training in rough conditions helps prepare Coast Guard boat crews for situations that they may be called out on such as a "man overboard" or a capsized vessel.

Coast Guard crews train in Hurricane Jose's heavy surf at Outer Banks

Boat crews at U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet in N.C. took advantage of the rough seas produced by Hurricane Jose for training Tuesday. This type of training in rough conditions helps prepare Coast Guard boat crews for situations that they may be called out on such as a "man overboard" or a capsized vessel.

US Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet

More Videos

NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis' 3:53

NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis'

Pause
Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport 1:25

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport

NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun' 1:26

NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun'

Free lunch for needy diners 0:46

Free lunch for needy diners

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:55

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators

NC State's Kirk makes a monstrous dunk 0:29

NC State's Kirk makes a monstrous dunk

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 1:16

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.'

Top 10 plays from basketball rivals Fike and Hunt in Farris & Farris tournament title 3:15

Top 10 plays from basketball rivals Fike and Hunt in Farris & Farris tournament title

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

  • Swells from Hurricane Jose wash over Outer Banks road

    Rough surf and swells generated by Hurricane Jose on Tuesday, September 19 caused flooding and the closure of NC-12 in the Outer Banks, North Carolina. The Department of Transportation said it closed the road in the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge because of the high tide washing over the road. There were at least two areas along the road affected by the tide, a news report said.

Swells from Hurricane Jose wash over Outer Banks road

Rough surf and swells generated by Hurricane Jose on Tuesday, September 19 caused flooding and the closure of NC-12 in the Outer Banks, North Carolina. The Department of Transportation said it closed the road in the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge because of the high tide washing over the road. There were at least two areas along the road affected by the tide, a news report said.

Instagram/Michael Flynn via Storyful

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis' 3:53

NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis'

Pause
Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport 1:25

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport

NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun' 1:26

NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun'

Free lunch for needy diners 0:46

Free lunch for needy diners

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:55

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators

NC State's Kirk makes a monstrous dunk 0:29

NC State's Kirk makes a monstrous dunk

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 1:16

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.'

Top 10 plays from basketball rivals Fike and Hunt in Farris & Farris tournament title 3:15

Top 10 plays from basketball rivals Fike and Hunt in Farris & Farris tournament title

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

  • Otters and cougars play in the snow - but not together

    Eight inches of snow provided a playground for otters and for Logan and Trinity, two Western cougars. All live in the animal habitats at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, NC. www.grandfather.com

Otters and cougars play in the snow - but not together

View More Video