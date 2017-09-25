Visitors are ordered to leave parts of Outer Banks as Hurricane Maria approaches

Dare County declared a state of emergency and a mandatory evacuation for all visitors on Hatteras Island on Monday morning due to Hurricane Maria’s expected impact on North Carolina’s coast.

Both declarations will go into effect at noon Monday.

“Visitors on Hatteras Island should pack all of their belongings and depart as soon as possible, before conditions deteriorate and driving becomes hazardous,” Dare County said in a statement. “Be sure to communicate with your accommodations provider before leaving.”

Hurricane Maria is expected to pass about 150 miles southeast of Dare County creating high winds, ocean and sound overwash, and flooding, according to the statement.

At 11 a.m., Hurricane Maria had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and was moving north at 7 mph. The storm was centered about 315 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras.

Hyde County officials issued a mandatory evacuation for all visitors on Ocracoke Island that went into effect 5 a.m. Monday.