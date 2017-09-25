More Videos

    Hurricane Maria is expected to track 100 to 150 miles offshore of the North Carolina coast Tuesday and Wednesday. Tropical storm force winds of 45 mph and gusts up to 60 mph are expected along the coast beginning Tuesday afternoon and lasting through Wednesday night. The core of the storm was producing 80 mph winds with stronger gusts Monday morning,

Visitors are ordered to leave parts of Outer Banks as Hurricane Maria approaches

By Camila Molina

cmolina@newsobserver.com

September 25, 2017 10:57 AM

Dare County declared a state of emergency and a mandatory evacuation for all visitors on Hatteras Island on Monday morning due to Hurricane Maria’s expected impact on North Carolina’s coast.

Both declarations will go into effect at noon Monday.

“Visitors on Hatteras Island should pack all of their belongings and depart as soon as possible, before conditions deteriorate and driving becomes hazardous,” Dare County said in a statement. “Be sure to communicate with your accommodations provider before leaving.”

Hurricane Maria is expected to pass about 150 miles southeast of Dare County creating high winds, ocean and sound overwash, and flooding, according to the statement.

At 11 a.m., Hurricane Maria had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and was moving north at 7 mph. The storm was centered about 315 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras.

Hyde County officials issued a mandatory evacuation for all visitors on Ocracoke Island that went into effect 5 a.m. Monday.

