Beachgoers discover two possible mines along NC coastline on Monday

Two possible mines were discovered in separate areas along the North Carolina coast on Monday.
One was found on Whale Head Beach in Corolla, according to a report from TV station WITN.
A second washed up on a beach near Cape Hatteras National Seashore, a news release from the National Park Service stated.
Explosive ordnance disposal units are investigating both devices, according to WITN. Both areas will remain closed until officials give the OK.
It’s not uncommon to find old ordnance along the shoreline. The area off the coast was commonly used for training during the WWII era, the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office told WRAL-TV.
The discoveries were made hours before officials declared a state of emergency and mandatory evacuation for visitors on Hatteras Island. The call was made because of Hurricane Maria’s expected impact on North Carolina’s coast.
Other hazard devices could wash ashore as sever weather, such as Hurricane Maria, continues to impact the Atlantic coast, according to the National Park Service.
