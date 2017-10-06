The National Hurricane Center issued this prediction Friday morning, Oct. 6, 2017, of where Tropical Storm Nate is expected to go as it reaches the United States.
Nate could be bad news for New Orleans, but a boon for dry North Carolina

By Ron Gallagher

October 06, 2017 7:50 AM

Tropical Storm Nate could bring North Carolina needed rain without damaging winds or floods late Sunday and early next week, but forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say the storm first will hit the Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama coasts as a hurricane.

A hurricane watch – the National Weather service’s second-highest alert – is posted for New Orleans.

As of Friday, forecasters at the weather service’s Raleigh office said, computer models agree fairly well that the storm will make landfall in the U.S. somewhere between eastern Louisiana and the western tip of Florida’s panhandle on Sunday morning, then start chugging up through the South in a weakened form.

The main body of Nate is likely to go west of the Appalachians, the Raleigh office said, but central North Carolina likely will get watered through Tuesday.

“Tropical moisture will move into central N.C. and provide some much-needed rainfall to the area,” the Raleigh office said.

“Right now, it looks like we could see 1/2" - 1 1/2" across our area,” ABC11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker said.

Nate, or what’s left of it, will be far enough west that wind is unlikely to be a problem, the forecasters said.

Friday morning, Nate’s center was moving at about 14 mph toward the Yucatan Peninsula, and the hurricane center said it would likely speed up as it turned more to the north from there.

The storm has been hitting hard in several Central American countries.

In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency.

The hurricane watch included metropolitan New Orleans and Lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas.

Ron Gallagher

