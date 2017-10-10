Hot and humid: When will it feel like fall in the Triangle?

It’s been hot, rainy and humid across much of North Carolina recently, leaving some wondering when it will start to feel like fall.
The beginning of fall, or the Autumn Equinox, was on Sept. 22 – more than three weeks ago.
A surface trough was expected to linger over North Carolina through Wednesday night, keeping weather warm, humid and unsettled across the state, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh. A backdoor cold front was expected to drop south through the area on Thursday, though, bringing a slightly cooler and less humid air mass.
Highs on Tuesday surpassed 90 degrees in some parts of the Triangle and scattered showers were still popping up, with heavier rain in some isolated areas.
Lows across the central part of the state were expected to stay high for this time of year, in the low-mid 70s – not too far from normal highs this time of year.
Highs are expected in the 80s on Wednesday before dipping slightly to 75 on Thursday and Friday before climbing into the 80s again on Saturday and through Monday.
A more significant cool down is expected on next week, with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the 60s.
Rain is expected to continue Wednesday and Thursday, with a brief break possible through the weekend before a chance of showers and thunderstorms again on Monday.
The atmosphere across central North Carolina was very moist, with precipitable water values more than 200 percent normal.
Comments