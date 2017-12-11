NC could see coldest night so far this winter, wind chill of 10 degrees possible Tuesday

It’s beginning to feel a lot more like winter, and it’s about to get even colder.
Temperatures are expected to drop significantly across much of North Carolina on Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
While more snow is expected to the north of Virginia and North Carolina this week, the coldest air so far this winter is moving into the entire eastern United States behind that storm. No snow is expected this week in North Carolina, according to current models.
More snow the next 2 days across the Great Lakes and Appalachians into New England. The coldest air so far this season moves into the Eastern US behind the storm. pic.twitter.com/zenq7yghr0— NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) December 11, 2017
Never miss a local story.
Gusty winds of 25 to 30 mph are expected on Tuesday, along with wind chills in the 10-15 degree range.
Daytime temperatures will be moderate in the mid 50s and low 60s, followed by a sharp drop.
A much colder, but quieter weather pattern is expected over the next several days across central #NCwx. A dry front sweeps through Tuesday, dropping temperatures and increasing wind speeds through midweek. Get your local forecast: https://t.co/9PZRppqoXA pic.twitter.com/Llha8we4lq— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) December 11, 2017
A strong, dry cold front will move arctic air across central North Carolina Tuesday evening, followed by an uptick of wind speed.
Temperatures are expected to slip below freezing within a few hours of sunset in the Triad, and by late evening in the Triangle. Lows Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning will likely be in the mid 20s, but the wind chill will make it feel as cold as 10 degrees.
And it won’t warm up that much through the rest of the week, the weather service said.
Cold air will still be moving into central North Carolina on Wednesday in the wake of the dry cold front moving through. Despite full sun, highs will be capped in the mid 30s to low 40s, with overnight lows in the mid 20s.
A second cold front, which won’t be as strong as the one on Tuesday, will stall over central North Carolina Thursday into Friday, which could bring moist air and a chance of precipitation late this week.
The second cold front will be followed by more cold air as high pressure migrates east along the Gulf coast, ridging into the Carolinas. Highs through Saturday will generally range from mid 40s to mid 50s, with lows in the 30s and upper 20s.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768, @AbbieRBennett
Comments