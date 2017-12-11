NC could see coldest night so far this winter, wind chill of 10 degrees possible Tuesday

More Videos 2:47 Western NC gets an early jump on the season as heavy snowfall coats the mountains Pause 2:29 Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 1:27 Former Wake Register of Deeds, three others indicted over missing money 3:12 SBI announced investigation of Wake County Register of Deeds office in March 1:08 Son brings dad to tears with Duke-UNC basketball tickets 0:46 Star Wars: The Last Jedi "Awake" 0:57 Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims 3:07 Trump accusers ask Congress to investigate sexual misconduct 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:59 MMR vaccine is safe, effective American Academy of Pediatrics says Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Western NC gets an early jump on the season as heavy snowfall coats the mountains See picture-perfect scenes in Avery, Burke and Watauga counties as an early winter storm dumps heavy snow across the region. See picture-perfect scenes in Avery, Burke and Watauga counties as an early winter storm dumps heavy snow across the region. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

