Weather

NC could see coldest night so far this winter, wind chill of 10 degrees possible Tuesday

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

December 11, 2017 07:08 PM

UPDATED December 11, 2017 10:20 PM

It’s beginning to feel a lot more like winter, and it’s about to get even colder.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly across much of North Carolina on Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

While more snow is expected to the north of Virginia and North Carolina this week, the coldest air so far this winter is moving into the entire eastern United States behind that storm. No snow is expected this week in North Carolina, according to current models.

Gusty winds of 25 to 30 mph are expected on Tuesday, along with wind chills in the 10-15 degree range.

Daytime temperatures will be moderate in the mid 50s and low 60s, followed by a sharp drop.

A strong, dry cold front will move arctic air across central North Carolina Tuesday evening, followed by an uptick of wind speed.

Temperatures are expected to slip below freezing within a few hours of sunset in the Triad, and by late evening in the Triangle. Lows Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning will likely be in the mid 20s, but the wind chill will make it feel as cold as 10 degrees.

And it won’t warm up that much through the rest of the week, the weather service said.

Cold air will still be moving into central North Carolina on Wednesday in the wake of the dry cold front moving through. Despite full sun, highs will be capped in the mid 30s to low 40s, with overnight lows in the mid 20s.

A second cold front, which won’t be as strong as the one on Tuesday, will stall over central North Carolina Thursday into Friday, which could bring moist air and a chance of precipitation late this week.

The second cold front will be followed by more cold air as high pressure migrates east along the Gulf coast, ridging into the Carolinas. Highs through Saturday will generally range from mid 40s to mid 50s, with lows in the 30s and upper 20s.

Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768, @AbbieRBennett

