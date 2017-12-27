Brrr! The weather headed this way will be a cold start to a new year

Weather experts have turned their focus to a span bitter cold and potentially dangerous days ahead, now that winter weather advisories issued Wednesday morning have expired.

North Carolina may still see more snowy mix before the week ends, according to the latest forecasts.

A low pressure system out of the Gulf of Mexico is expected to meet with cold air to bring more wintry weather to the region by Thursday night, according to ABC11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker. Wind chill may make it feel 7 to 15 degrees in areas in central N.C. Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service, but eastern N.C. is the most likely region to see precipitation later in the day.

“As the late-week low pressure area moves north and northeast away from the region, dry air will pour into the region during Friday and Friday night, causing clouds to break up Friday afternoon,” Schwenneker said.

An even colder blast of arctic air moves into the area this weekend and lasts into next week, prompting hazardous weather statements from the National Weather Service that include most of North Carolina and parts of Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Frigid weather coming up this week, especially Wed-Sun. Temps may not get out of the 30s across central NC Thu and Sun. #brrr #ncwx pic.twitter.com/WeirpBCOT9 — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) December 26, 2017

Low temperatures will be mostly in the teens in central N.C. beginning Saturday night, and the highs will struggle to make it above freezing through mid-week. Wind chill could reach 5 degrees Tuesday morning.

“Many locations may remain below freezing for three to four days in a row,” the report for central N.C. said. “Preparations should be made now for these bitterly cold conditions.”

People in higher elevations are encouraged to dress in layers, ensure pets and animals have proper shelter and take precautions to avoid freezing pipes.