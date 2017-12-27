More Videos

Man skis behind Amish buggy in viral video 0:29

Man skis behind Amish buggy in viral video

Pause
WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

Senior leadership key to Duke's bowl win 1:29

Senior leadership key to Duke's bowl win

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:32

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Duke football players do a rousing version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' 2:06

Duke football players do a rousing version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'

Colder temps in the ABC11 Weather Forecast 0:50

Colder temps in the ABC11 Weather Forecast

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA 1:04

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA

Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm 1:01

Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm

Western NC gets an early jump on the season as heavy snowfall coats the mountains 2:47

Western NC gets an early jump on the season as heavy snowfall coats the mountains

'The 'why?' is the big question,' family ponders in Craven jail death 2:15

'The 'why?' is the big question,' family ponders in Craven jail death

  • Man skis behind Amish buggy in viral video

    Tara Hayward captured this video of a man skiing behind an Amish buggy in Morely, Michigan. Since it was posted on Christmas Day, the video has been viewed 241,000 times on Facebook.

Tara Hayward captured this video of a man skiing behind an Amish buggy in Morely, Michigan. Since it was posted on Christmas Day, the video has been viewed 241,000 times on Facebook. Tara Hayward via Facebook
Tara Hayward captured this video of a man skiing behind an Amish buggy in Morely, Michigan. Since it was posted on Christmas Day, the video has been viewed 241,000 times on Facebook. Tara Hayward via Facebook

Weather

Brrr! The weather headed this way will be a cold start to a new year

By Aaron Moody And Ron Gallagher

amoody@newsobserver.com

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

December 27, 2017 07:58 AM

Weather experts have turned their focus to a span bitter cold and potentially dangerous days ahead, now that winter weather advisories issued Wednesday morning have expired.

North Carolina may still see more snowy mix before the week ends, according to the latest forecasts.

A low pressure system out of the Gulf of Mexico is expected to meet with cold air to bring more wintry weather to the region by Thursday night, according to ABC11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker. Wind chill may make it feel 7 to 15 degrees in areas in central N.C. Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service, but eastern N.C. is the most likely region to see precipitation later in the day.

“As the late-week low pressure area moves north and northeast away from the region, dry air will pour into the region during Friday and Friday night, causing clouds to break up Friday afternoon,” Schwenneker said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

An even colder blast of arctic air moves into the area this weekend and lasts into next week, prompting hazardous weather statements from the National Weather Service that include most of North Carolina and parts of Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Low temperatures will be mostly in the teens in central N.C. beginning Saturday night, and the highs will struggle to make it above freezing through mid-week. Wind chill could reach 5 degrees Tuesday morning.

“Many locations may remain below freezing for three to four days in a row,” the report for central N.C. said. “Preparations should be made now for these bitterly cold conditions.”

People in higher elevations are encouraged to dress in layers, ensure pets and animals have proper shelter and take precautions to avoid freezing pipes.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man skis behind Amish buggy in viral video 0:29

Man skis behind Amish buggy in viral video

Pause
WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

Senior leadership key to Duke's bowl win 1:29

Senior leadership key to Duke's bowl win

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:32

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Duke football players do a rousing version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' 2:06

Duke football players do a rousing version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'

Colder temps in the ABC11 Weather Forecast 0:50

Colder temps in the ABC11 Weather Forecast

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA 1:04

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA

Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm 1:01

Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm

Western NC gets an early jump on the season as heavy snowfall coats the mountains 2:47

Western NC gets an early jump on the season as heavy snowfall coats the mountains

'The 'why?' is the big question,' family ponders in Craven jail death 2:15

'The 'why?' is the big question,' family ponders in Craven jail death

  • Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm

    Dogs in Erie, Pennsylvania, frolicked in a wintry wonderland after record-levels of snow. The area has seen 56.5 inches of snow since Christmas Eve.

Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm

View More Video