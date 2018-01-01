More Videos

    With many schools on two-hour delay on Tuesday, here's ABC11's forecast for overnight and your morning commute.

Weather

Most Triangle schools will start late Tuesday because of the cold

By Pressley Baird And Richard Stradling

pbaird@newsobserver.com

rstradling@newsobserver.com

January 01, 2018 04:03 PM

UPDATED 26 MINUTES AGO

RALEIGH

Public schools across the Triangle will begin classes two hours late on Tuesday because of the cold weather.

The Wake, Durham, Orange, Chatham and Harnett county schools and the Chapel Hill-Carrboro school system all announced Monday afternoon that they would delay the start of classes Tuesday.

Wake school officials say the delay is “due to the likely effects of extreme temperatures on buses left idle during winter break.” Buses have been idle since Dec. 22.

Durham school officials say they need the extra time to ensure that both the school buses and the heating systems are “working smoothly after the winter break.”

Temperatures are expected to dip into the teens overnight Monday and have not been above freezing since Saturday. The cold weather is expected to stick around through the week.

Before-school programs will also be delayed. The Wake County school district announces schedule changes on Twitter and school websites and through a phone call, text and email to parents.

Pressley Biard: 919-829-8935, @pressleybaird

