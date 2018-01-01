Cold sends animals indoors and admission prices down at NC Zoo

It’s only half as warm as a normal January at the N.C. Zoo this week, so the park is cutting admission prices in half.
From now through Saturday, visitors will get in for half off normal admission prices of $11 to $15.
Zoo spokesman Kevin Brafford said Monday that because of the low temperatures, many animals in the zoo’s Africa region will be staying warm in their off-exhibit quarters where visitors won’t be able to see them. That includes some of the park’s more charismatic creatures, including the elephants, gorillas and lions.
But in the North America region, visitors will see polar bears, Arctic foxes, seabirds, cougars, elk, bison, black and grizzly bears and red wolves in their outdoor exhibits.
Never miss a local story.
To warm up, Brafford said, guests can go to the heated indoor habitats: Streamside, home to native fish and reptiles; Sonora Desert, with vampire bats, desert tortoises and sand cats; and the Forest Aviary, populated by tropical plants and tanagers, mynahs and other birds.
Heated transportation between sections of the zoo is included in admission. The Iron Hen Express and Junction Café are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Seasonal attractions, including the Carousel and 4-D Theater, are closed for the winter season.
The park, a 90-minute drive from Raleigh, is operating on winter hours, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Martha Quillin: 919-829-8989, @MarthaQuillin
Comments