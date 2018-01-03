Keep these tips handy when (if) the snowfall comes

With the winter storm forecast edging further west, the Triangle may experience a heavier snowfall than expected. Here is a list of resources for those new to snow in the Triangle:
Power Outages: Call Duke Energy at 800-419-6356 or if smartphone service remains intact, go to www.Duke-Energy.com/outages.
Shelter: When temperatures drop below 32 degrees, the following sites take in all who need space under a White Flag policy:
▪ Raleigh Rescue Mission, 314 E. Hargett Street; South Wilmington Street Center, 1420 S. Wilmington St.
▪ Salvation Army, 1863 Capital Boulevard.
▪ The Healing Place, 3310 Glen Royal Road.
Safe Driving:
▪ Assess whether your vehicle has an antilock brake system, which can prevent your wheels from locking up during braking. Without them, pump the brakes if wheels start to lock up.
▪ Thick coats can interfere with how car seats fit children. Put coats or blankets around them once they are seated.
▪ Drive slower.
Best Sledding: Dorothea Dix Park, 2105 Black Drive, Raleigh.
