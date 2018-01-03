More Videos

  • How to prepare for winter storms

    With forecasts calling for wintry weather for the East Coast & parts of the South, take some time now to put blankets, a shovel, & road salt/sand in your car. It’s best to stay off the roads but if you must drive, let someone know your route & when you arrive.

With forecasts calling for wintry weather for the East Coast & parts of the South, take some time now to put blankets, a shovel, & road salt/sand in your car. It’s best to stay off the roads but if you must drive, let someone know your route & when you arrive. FEMA
With forecasts calling for wintry weather for the East Coast & parts of the South, take some time now to put blankets, a shovel, & road salt/sand in your car. It’s best to stay off the roads but if you must drive, let someone know your route & when you arrive. FEMA

Weather

Keep these tips handy when (if) the snowfall comes

By Josh Shaffer

jshaffer@newsobserver.com

January 03, 2018 01:23 PM

January 03, 2018 01:23 PM

With the winter storm forecast edging further west, the Triangle may experience a heavier snowfall than expected. Here is a list of resources for those new to snow in the Triangle:

Power Outages: Call Duke Energy at 800-419-6356 or if smartphone service remains intact, go to www.Duke-Energy.com/outages.

Shelter: When temperatures drop below 32 degrees, the following sites take in all who need space under a White Flag policy:

▪ Raleigh Rescue Mission, 314 E. Hargett Street; South Wilmington Street Center, 1420 S. Wilmington St.

▪ Salvation Army, 1863 Capital Boulevard.

▪ The Healing Place, 3310 Glen Royal Road.

Safe Driving:

▪ Assess whether your vehicle has an antilock brake system, which can prevent your wheels from locking up during braking. Without them, pump the brakes if wheels start to lock up.

▪ Thick coats can interfere with how car seats fit children. Put coats or blankets around them once they are seated.

▪ Drive slower.

Best Sledding: Dorothea Dix Park, 2105 Black Drive, Raleigh.

Josh Shaffer: 919-829-4818, @joshshaffer08

