Hey, Southerners: It’s OK you can’t drive in snow; at least you could learn to enjoy it

More Videos 0:50 Snow Day in the Triangle Pause 0:59 Thelma and Louise hit the snow-covered streets of Southern Pines 1:36 Winter storm causes 'Ice Tide' in Duck, NC 1:23 Rare snowstorm hammers the Outer Banks 0:29 Roads in Raleigh are slick 0:57 Snow begins falling in Chapel Hill 1:00 As the ice and snow come, the bread and milk go 0:49 7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 2:18 High-speed look at snow and road conditions 1:14 Gale force winds, bitter cold and snow, just another day at the beach Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Roads in Raleigh are slick A much-heralded winter storm roaring up the East Coast left a coating of powdery snow on the Triangle overnight, covering roads and dropping temperatures into the mid-20s. A much-heralded winter storm roaring up the East Coast left a coating of powdery snow on the Triangle overnight, covering roads and dropping temperatures into the mid-20s. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

A much-heralded winter storm roaring up the East Coast left a coating of powdery snow on the Triangle overnight, covering roads and dropping temperatures into the mid-20s. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com