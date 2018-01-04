This unusual storm scenario left the Outer Banks snowed in and barely accessible

More Videos 0:50 Snow Day in the Triangle Pause 0:59 Thelma and Louise hit the snow-covered streets of Southern Pines 1:36 Winter storm causes 'Ice Tide' in Duck, NC 1:23 Rare snowstorm hammers the Outer Banks 0:29 Roads in Raleigh are slick 0:57 Snow begins falling in Chapel Hill 1:00 As the ice and snow come, the bread and milk go 0:49 7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 2:18 High-speed look at snow and road conditions 1:14 Gale force winds, bitter cold and snow, just another day at the beach Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Gale force winds, bitter cold and snow, just another day at the beach Outer Banks resident Danielle Vena talks about the winter storm that blanketed the coast and shut the area down. Outer Banks resident Danielle Vena talks about the winter storm that blanketed the coast and shut the area down. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

