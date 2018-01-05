More Videos

  • Icy roads still a danger throughout Triangle

    While many main roads are clear, backroads and neighborhood streets remain icy with little hopes of melting until Monday at the earliest.

While many main roads are clear, backroads and neighborhood streets remain icy with little hopes of melting until Monday at the earliest. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com
While many main roads are clear, backroads and neighborhood streets remain icy with little hopes of melting until Monday at the earliest. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

Weather

Nasty cold, wind chills near zero, and another chance for snow in NC before relief

By Ron Gallagher And Aaron Moody

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

amoody@newsobserver.com

January 05, 2018 07:38 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Temperatures were forecast to sink back into the teens Friday night into Saturday morning, keeping the Triangle locked in an icebox of much colder than normal weather.

The National Weather Service had a wind-chill advisory in effect from 8 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday.

Normal temperatures for early January are highs of about 50 degrees and lows at or just below freezing.

But lately, it’s been cold enough to freeze the surface of lakes and ponds – something local officials have advised people to avoid. Cary police on Thursday responded to 26 calls of youth playing on frozen lakes and ponds, and a couple fell in, but none were injured, the town said.

RAL_ 010518-FROZEN-CCS001
People walk their dog along the shore of a frozen-over Shelley Lake in North Raleigh on Jan. 5, 2018. Many lakes and ponds in the area have frozen over during the recent winter weather. Although the lakes may seem to be frozen solid, officials warn against walking on them.
Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

And snow is in the forecast again, but this time the wintry mix is expected to hit western North Carolina, according to the weather service.

In the Triangle, the freezing temperatures will stay with us through Sunday, when the high is expected to reach 33 degrees under sunny skies. Things start to look up on Monday when a cloudy day brings a high of 46, with rain likely in the evening. With a low of 36 expected, it’s unlikely that rain will freeze.

Rain is also possible on Tuesday when the high will be around 51, but the low Tuesday night will drop back down below freezing, the weather service said.

watermain
A water main break closed Poole Road at the intersection of Cooke Street on Friday morning, Dec. 5, 2018.
Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Four people in North Carolina have died as a result of the storm. Two men died when their truck overturned in a creek in Moore County and a man in Beaufort County died when his truck drove off a private road and overturned. A fourth man was found dead in Surf City Thursday morning inside a vehicle rescuers pulled from a canal. Police said weather contributed to the crash.

Snow totals in the Triangle reached an inch in most places and 1.5 to 2 inches in areas including Hillsborough, Chapel Hill and Clayton, ABC 11 meteorologists and the weather service reported.

Accumulations were much heavier to the south and east; about 6 inches fell in Pinehurst and much of Moore County, according to the National Weather Service. Five inches fell in Raeford, just south of Fayetteville and Fort Bragg. To the east, 6 inches also fell in Nashville, near Rocky Mount, and 3 inches fell in Goldsboro. Areas near the coast and in the northeastern corner of the state received as much as 7.5 inches.

