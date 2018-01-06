How cold is it? Watch the ABC11 weather forecast.

More Videos

The folks at Ancient Arbor Productions captured this dramatic drone video of snowy Wrightsville Beach, NC following this week's winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on the beach town.

The North Carolina Outer Banks received some rare snow this week when a massive storm moved north along the Atlantic seaboard. Photojournalist Chuck Liddy captured some of the frigid scenes from the ground and from the air via a drone.

Photojournalist Julia Wall captures some of the fun and scenes of a snowy day in the Triangle after a winter storm moved through the area January 4, 2018.

A much-heralded winter storm roaring up the East Coast left a coating of powdery snow on the Triangle overnight, covering roads and dropping temperatures into the mid-20s.

Brandon Bancroft captured this video of an icy tide along the docks at The Blue Point Restaurant in Duck, NC. A winter nor'easter moving up the Atlantic coast brought unusual snow, ice and extremely cold temperatures to the area.

Tracy Miller of Raleigh was up before sunrise, clearing her sidewalks of the snow that fell overnight Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. 'I think it is absolutely gorgeous' Miller said of the snowfall.

See the smiles on kids' faces as they slide down a popular sledding hill off Hillandale Road in Durham on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.