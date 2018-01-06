How cold is it? Watch the ABC11 weather forecast.

The North Carolina Outer Banks received some rare snow this week when a massive storm moved north along the Atlantic seaboard. Photojournalist Chuck Liddy captured some of the frigid scenes from the ground and from the air via a drone.
A large winter storm hit the Carolinas to Maine, dumping snow in areas that haven't seen it in decades. Thursday, some could also see freezing cold temperatures and strong winds. Blizzard warnings and states of emergency were in effect.
Brandon Bancroft captured this video of an icy tide along the docks at The Blue Point Restaurant in Duck, NC. A winter nor'easter moving up the Atlantic coast brought unusual snow, ice and extremely cold temperatures to the area.