Heavy winds for Triangle today; busy day forecast for power crews

Winds as high as 60 mph are possible in parts of the Triangle on Friday, threatening to break off tree limbs, topple weak trees and give power company crews a heavy workload.
Duke Energy Progress reported that power was out to more than 3,400 customers in Wake County and about 1,200 in Chatham County.
Most of the outages in Wake resulted from 28 different problems in North Raleigh, the company reported about 9 a.m.
The intense winds also were messing with air travel up and down the East Coast, with Raleigh-Durham International Airport listing several canceled flights to and from Washington, D.C., New York and Newark, N.J.
The National Weather Service posted a high-wind advisory for Orange, Durham and Wake counties and said steady winds of 15 to 25 mph would gust to 35 to 45 mph and could hit 60 mph.
“High winds are going to be a problem all the way through 10 o’clock tonight.” ABC11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker said.
Winds were expected to be strongest from mid-morning to mid-afternoon, the advisory said.
Chatham and Johnston counties were under an advisory for the same steady winds, but with gusts only getting up to 45 mph.
The windy conditions are due to a high-pressure area in the middle of the country and what forecasters labeled a nor’easter low-pressure system in the Atlantic.
The good news was that the nor’easter was not going to bring heavy rain or snow.
Forecasters said Saturday would be blustery again, and the Friday winds will mean clear skies overnight and temperatures sinking to the 30- to 35-degree range.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
