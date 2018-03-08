Yes, snow is falling in NC, even though it doesn’t feel like it outside

Some people in central North Carolina could see some snowflakes fall from the sky Thursday afternoon, even with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
Although the National Weather Service said conditions favored a snowy mix in the Piedmont, forecasters on Thursday morning said to count on the precipitation to register in liquid form.
Just before noon, however, the weather service tweeted a radar image showing some flurries that it says could last through early afternoon.
A few snow flurries may occur across the northern Piedmont through early afternoon. If you observe any snow flurries, let us know! #NCWX #WhereIsSpring pic.twitter.com/FXPpcfYXFU— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) March 8, 2018
N.C. State University Emergency Management and Mission Continuity replied to the tweet, to say some flakes were falling on campus.
It’s snowing on campus... observed a few flakes #ncstate— NC State EMMC (@ncstateemmc) March 8, 2018
