Yes, snow is falling in NC, even though it doesn’t feel like it outside

By Aaron Moody

March 08, 2018 01:42 PM

Some people in central North Carolina could see some snowflakes fall from the sky Thursday afternoon, even with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Although the National Weather Service said conditions favored a snowy mix in the Piedmont, forecasters on Thursday morning said to count on the precipitation to register in liquid form.

Just before noon, however, the weather service tweeted a radar image showing some flurries that it says could last through early afternoon.

N.C. State University Emergency Management and Mission Continuity replied to the tweet, to say some flakes were falling on campus.

