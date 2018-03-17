Ping-Pong ball-sized hail and damaging winds possible across NC

Severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds are possible for much of North Carolina from Saturday evening into early Sunday.
Any severe weather should be short lived and scattered, but the National Weather Service Raleigh forecast office is urging people to play it safe.
“Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued for your area or if you see or hear threatening weather approaching,” the weather service advised just before noon.
The greatest threat to central North Carolina will be large, potentially ping pong ball-sized hail, and damaging wind gusts of 45 to 60 mph, a hazardous weather outlook said.
Never miss a local story.
The path of potential storm development will follow an area of low pressure moving southeast from southwestern Virginia across central and parts of eastern North Carolina between 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday, the weather service said.
The timing of potential impacts is as follows: 7 p.m. to midnight for the northwest Piedmont and Triad areas; 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. for the central and eastern Piedmont, including the Triangle; and 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. for the Coastal Plain and northern Sandhills.
The greatest risk for one-inch hail, damaging wind, cloud-to-ground lightning and standing water will be found between the Triad and Goldsboro, the weather service said.
The expected impact of large hail is moderate, and the expected impact of lightning and damaging wind is elevated.
Comments