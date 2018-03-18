It's not spring yet: More snow, sleet possible for central North Carolina this week

From hail to snow, North Carolina weather isn't ready to settle on one season just yet.
The first day of spring might be Tuesday, but weather models for the past few days have been consistent — the Triangle and parts of central North Carolina could see light snow or sleet on Wednesday.
The week will start out rainy on Monday and Tuesday, with a chance of thunderstorms again Monday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh. But the rumble of thunder could be followed by a wintry mix.
On Wednesday, that rain is likely to transition to snow some time in the morning. It was too soon to tell exactly when that snow might start in parts of the Triangle, or about how much might accumulate.
Never miss a local story.
The area of low pressure that brought scattered showers and storms to the area was expected to move offshore on Sunday, allowing cool high pressure to build in the area, bringing below-average temperatures.
Temperatures are going to stay on the colder side, with a high of 57 on Monday becoming a high of 51 on Tuesday before dropping to a high of just 39 degrees by Wednesday. Lows also will gradually drop, from mid 40s on Monday night to 35 on Tuesday night and down to freezing on Wednesday.
Temperatures will then slowly climb back up into the mid-50s by the weekend, but lows will remain near freezing.
Comments