Snow is coming Wednesday. Here's when, how much.

Wednesday morning's commute might be messy as a mixture of rain and snow is expected as early as 8 a.m.
Tuesday morning will be wet and mild, with temperatures in the high 50s. Rain will persist until late morning, with a lull in the afternoon.
Another round of rain is expected in the Triangle by Wednesday morning, which could turn into a brief mix of rain and snow, according to meteorologists at ABC 11.
This rain is part of a larger system affecting the Northeast. The Weather Channel has named this system Winter Storm Toby.
Temperatures in the Triangle on Wednesday morning will be near freezing with highs in the mid-40s by the afternoon. Less than a quarter inch of snow is expected for the Triangle, but higher accumulations are possible north of the Interstate 85 corridor and closer to the Virginia border.
The Triangle could see a brief period of all snow right before precipitation stops all together, the National Weather Service said.
There's another chance of seeing some flurries early Wednesday evening in the north and northeastern counties of Central North Carolina, the weather service said. Wednesday night will be cold with freezing temperatures and winds at 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday and Friday should be sunny with highs in the low 50s and lows near freezing.
There's a chance of rain again Saturday and Sunday.
