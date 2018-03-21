Snow is falling in the Triangle. Expect slippery roads, school delays.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Triad and parts of Central North Carolina, including Durham and Orange counties.
By 6 a.m., light snow had fallen in Raleigh, Greensboro, Burlington, Henderson and Roxboro, the National Weather Service reported.
The weather service issued the advisory, which remains in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday. This means drivers can expect slippery roads, bridges and overpasses during the morning commute. Visibility might also be limited.
The advisory includes Durham, Orange, Person, Granville, Vance, Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Davidson and Randolph counties.
Up to an inch of snow is expected in counties north of Interstate 85. The Triangle is expected to get less than a quarter inch of snow, according to ABC 11. The Triangle will see a full transition to snow between 7 am. to 8 a.m., before the precipitation changes back to rain around noon.
Any wet, slushy snow accumulation will require heavy snowfall rates, otherwise the snow will melt on contact with the ground, the weather service said. Although the temperatures will be near freezing, ground temperatures will be too warm to allow for much accumulation.
Several school districts are opening late today, including Orange and Granville county schools, which are on a 3-hour delay.
