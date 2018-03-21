More snow and sleet are in the weekend forecast for central NC

It might technically be spring, but more snow could be on the way this weekend.
The National Weather Service in Raleigh forecast a wintry mix for Saturday and Sunday.
It's still early, but central North Carolina — including the Triangle — might see rain and snow Saturday evening and again before 2 p.m. Sunday.
Temperatures will prevent any snow accumulation, though, since the highs on Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the low 50s. Lows are expected to be in the mid to upper 30s.
Wintry precipitation could start earlier on Saturday for the Triad area, the weather service said on Wednesday.
As an area of low pressure moves into the area, it's expected to dive south, which could once again bring a wintry mix.
Models for the area along Interstate 40 show that temperatures should be low enough to allow the rain to transition to a mix of sleet or snow, but there's "a lot of uncertainty as far as the snow question is concerned."
It will depend on if there's enough moisture in the atmosphere to support snow and if the temperatures remain cold enough during that time period.
Southern parts of central North Carolina should expect rain instead of a wintry mix, the weather service said.
