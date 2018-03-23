A better chance of snow and sleet across more of NC this weekend

Confidence has increased for what many are hoping will be the swan song of winter weather in North Carolina.
Rain is expected to change over to a wintry mix with snow and sleet across the northern Piedmont and Coastal Plain as a low pressure system meets cool air Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Freezing rain may also be possible from 5-9 a.m. Sunday.
Thursday’s projections called for a low-confidence event with less than an inch of snow mostly north of the Interstate 85 corridor.
The latest forecast shows the snowfall stretching from Triad to the northern Triangle and east to the I-95 corridor, and up to 2 inches of snow in the northernmost counties.
Never miss a local story.
The snow is expected to begin earlier in the northwestern counties, starting Saturday afternoon and lasting several hours, according to the weather service.
Ground temperatures, however, should remain slightly above freezing, causing little to no impact on travel, the weather service said.
Comments