Snow didn't stick in the Triangle, like it did elsewhere

What many hope will be the last winter storm of the season dropped a bit of snow on the Triangle overnight, but temperatures were too warm for it to stick in most places.
Officially, two-tenths of an inch fell at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, and they’re calling it a “trace” at the National Weather Service office on N.C. State University’s Centennial Campus in Raleigh. Parts of Durham got half an inch, said Mike Moneypenny, a meteorologist with the weather service.
“You could see some of it on the traffic cams, sticking to the grassy areas,” Moneypenny said.
Temperatures in Raleigh never dipped below freezing, and what snow did fall melted when it hit the ground, he said.
Never miss a local story.
The storm was pulling out of the region Sunday morning, with the last of the cold rain tapering off at daybreak in Raleigh. For most Triangle residents, the only white they saw when they looked outside was the emerging dogwood flowers.
But north and west of the Triangle, the flowers of early spring were again covered in snow. The weather service received reports of as much as 3 inches in northwest Person County and neighboring Caswell and Rockingham counties, north of Greensboro, and 4 inches in Mt. Airy, Moneypenny said. Southern Virginia got even more.
The snow won’t be around for long. Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 40s to 50 in central North Carolina, as the sun returns Sunday afternoon.
It will remain cool the next couple of days, with highs in the 50s and lows near freezing. Then more normal springlike weather arrives Wednesday and Thursday, when temperatures will reach into the upper 60s and low 70s. The next round of precipitation expected fall in the Triangle overnight Thursday into Friday will be all rain.
Comments